Netflix acquires ‘Cozy Grove’ developer Spry Fox

Netflix has acquired Spry Fox, the developer behind games Triple Town, Alphabear and Cozy Grove.

Announcing the news on their website, the streaming platform said Spry Fox’s “cosy, original” games would help it to “accelerate our creative development in another beloved genre and add to the growing variety of Netflix’s games catalogue that will have something for everyone.”

Spry Fox co-founder and CEO David Edery said in a blog post that existing games would remain “downloadable and available in their current forms on current platforms”.

The post continued: “Real talk: we’ve been at this for almost 13 years. It’s been exhilarating, humbling, endlessly interesting and often challenging. We’ve always known that above all else, we wanted our games to bring people happiness. But in other ways, it feels like we only recently figured out what ‘we want to be when we grow up’.

“What has become clear over the course of all of our adventures: We are a studio that builds original, world-class cozy games. Especially games that bring people together. And we are confident that Netflix is going to help us do that.”

The post also clarified that the studio would continue “making the games that we were already making and wanted to make”, but with more “support and resources to make those games better and to bring them to more people around the world”.

It added that the studio could now stop stressing about “how our games generate profit” and instead focus exclusively on making them “as enjoyable and fulfilling to our players as possible”.

Back in November 2021, Netflix released its Netflix Games App which offered five games, including two Stranger Things titles – Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game – as well as Card Blast, Teeter Up, and Shooter Hoops.

Earlier this month, it also emerged that Netflix was “seriously exploring” a cloud gaming service.