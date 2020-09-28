Netflix announces ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ CG series 

Netflix and Capcom have announced a new CGI series titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Announced during the Tokyo Game Show, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will follow the adventures of fan favourites Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Both characters made their first appearance in Resident Evil 2, and have since been features in a slew of other games in the franchise.

The trailer follows Redfield as she explores a creepy cabin, where she finds mysterious vials and a dead body. The series will also include sci-fi elements, according to Netflix’s official description: “Based on the Capcom video game franchise, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a horror series with a sci-fi twist.”

Check out the teaser trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness below.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix in 2021, and will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, a longtime producer on the Resident Evil series, and producer of three computer-animated films: Resident Evil: Degeneration, Resident Evil: Damnation, and Resident Evil: Vendetta.

Infinite Darkness is one of two Resident Evil projects being developed at Netflix; a separate live-action series was announced in late August. The show, simply titled Resident Evil, will follow sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they try to survive in a world overrun by zombies.

In other Resident Evil news, Resident Evil Village producer Tsuyoshi Kanda recently spoke about potentially porting the next-gen game to PS4 and Xbox One. Resident Evil Village is currently scheduled to release on the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC in 2021.

“While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we’re looking into delivering the experience on Xbox One and PS4 as well,” he said. “We’re looking into it, but we can’t make any promises. However, we will do our best in creating a top-tier survival horror experience on current generation consoles.”