Netflix to add more games through new partnership

Netflix users will soon be able to play more mobile games thanks to a recent partnership between the streaming service and RocketRide Games.

Two of the games already available on the Netflix app are Dominoes Café and Knittens, which were both added in December via RocketRide. According to the press release, more games are on the way in the coming months. Netflix promised no ads, no in-app purchases, and all games are included in the standard Netflix subscription to promote the service.

RocketRide Games has signed 45 deals over the past two years, and these have generated over $78 million in revenue. Founded in 2017 by former Hibernum studio head Louis-Rene Auclair, RocketRide Games is a Montreal-based video game agency offering multiple consultative and hands-on support services covering the entire span of a game’s lifecycle.

Auclair said: “everyone at RocketRide Games is extremely proud of this new partnership with Netflix. Having the ability to bring games to their millions of subscribers is definitely a great opportunity for RocketRide Games and for video games studios all over the world.”

The Netflix Games app was released on the Google App Store in the UK on November 2 2021, and included two Stranger Things games. Speaking about the new app in a press release, a Netflix spokesperson said the company is “excited to provide a gaming experience that is differentiated from what is available today.”

