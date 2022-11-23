Netflix to create “AAA PC game” with former ‘Overwatch’ producer

Based on job listings posted on its website, Netflix Games Studio is seeking staff for a brand-new AAA third-person action role-playing game (RPG).

The newly-formed Los Angeles game developer, Netflix Games Studio, was announced in October and is headed by the former Overwatch executive producer, Chacko Sonny.

Currently, the studio’s job listings show that it is looking for a game director, art director, senior producer and more (mobilegamer.biz, via Eurogamer) for a “brand-new AAA PC game”. Required skills include bringing “industry-leading” experience as well as developing a game with a narrative “worthy of a Netflix film/TV series.”

Netflix Game Studio is seeking a “small, but ambitious team of creators” to create the game in Unreal Engine 5. Described as a third-person action RPG, the game aims to “create memorable game moments that leave players telling their own stories for years to come,” according to the lead engineer’s job description.

Back in September, Netflix announced that Zynga’s Marko Lastikka would be partnering with the streaming giant to offer “a variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games” in its new studio in Helsinki. Lastikka is head of operations as the studio director and working with Netflix following its acquisition of Night School Studio, Next Games and Boss Fight Entertainment.

“This will be a games studio that we build from scratch,” said Netflix’s vice president of game studios, Amir Rahimi. Rahimi added that it will be Netflix’s “second games studio in Helsinki alongside Next Games, which became part of Netflix earlier this year.”

