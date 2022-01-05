New ‘Apex Legends’ Bangalore skin is crashing the game

Apex Legends’ recently released Bangalore skin is crashing the game with devs currently working on a fix.

The bug was first reported on Reddit by user ConnerTheCrusader who wrote “I tried (to play Apex Legends) 3 times, the moment the custom intro starts, your game crashes.” They also shared a video of the crash, which occurs at the character select screen after you equip the Bangalore skin. The resulting error message read: “There is a problem processing game logic, please try again”.

Replying in the thread, a Respawn developer confirmed that the team are aware of the bug and are currently “working on it”.

Writing on Twitter, Respawn said: “We’ve discovered a bug with the new Mil-Spec skin that crashes Apex Legends at the character select screen if you have it equipped and select Bangalore. If you load back into the game, you’ll still connect and be able to play. We’re working to fix this as soon as we can”.

Global Social Media Lead, Alex Frostwolf then added that the bug “also impacts teammates, but we’re working to remedy this”.

The Bangalore skin was released alongside a brand new Stories from the Outland video, which tells the backstory of Bangalore and her brother Jackson. The ​​Gridiron video also shows how Bangalore received her in-game heirloom weapon, Cold Steel.

The Bangalore skin is currently available for 1,800 Apex Coins (£15.99) or as part of the Gridiron bundle for 4,350 Apex Coins (£31.98) which also includes legendary banner, charge emote, and skydive emote.

In December it was confirmed that Respawn co-founder Chad Grenier would be leaving the studio after 11 years.

“Few words can elegantly describe my 11 years at Respawn. After helping to co-found the studio, bring the Titanfall universe to life, and launch the incredible experiment that is Apex Legends – it’s been an unforgettable ride to say the least. But today, this crazy chapter comes to an end,” he wrote in his goodbye message.