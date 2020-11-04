New ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage coming later this week

Ubisoft has announced a special virtual event for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, which will include a first look at brand-new gameplay footage.

The broadcast, called ‘Odin’s Hootenanny’, is scheduled to air on Friday, November 6 at 6pm BST. The event, which is in partnership with Microsoft, will feature “a host of exclusive content, including a gameplay reveal from the Xbox Series X version of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla”.

The virtual celebration will be hosted by Danny Wallace, best known for portraying Shaun Hastings in the Assassin’s Creed series. It will also feature a Viking-inspired game show, a segment with narrative director Darby McDevitt, as well as appearances from British rappers Dan Bull and Lethal Bizzle.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement video below.

The live-action game show will pit two teams of “the UK’s finest presenters and content creators” against each other in a series of Viking-inspired challenges, including axe throwing. The cast is set to feature Bex Bomb, Elle Osili-Wood, Gav Murphy and Marcus Bronzy, according to IGN.

In addition, the game’s narrative director Darby McDevitt will also “explore the storytelling of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” in an interview with BAFTA host Elle Osili-Wood. Another segment will see British rappers Dan Bull and Lethal Bizzle engage in a rap battle, which Ubisoft calls “a modern interpretation of a dark-age flyting battle”.

Advertisement

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is scheduled for release on November 10 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, PS4, Google Stadia and Xbox One. The game will also be a launch title for the PS5. It will be released for the console on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 for the rest of the world.