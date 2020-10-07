New ‘Brawlhalla’ collaboration features characters from ‘The Walking Dead’

Ubisoft’s Blue Mammoth Games has announced its latest collaboration for Brawlhalla, this time with long-running zombie TV series, The Walking Dead.

The announcement was shared on Brawlhalla’s official Twitter account. From October 14 onwards, players will be able to reskin Barraza as Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, Ember as Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon, and Koji as Danai Gurira’s Michonne.

The introduction of the skins will tie in with a new in-game event where players will have to fight off endless waves of zombies on a new map that resembles the prison from the popular television show’s third and fourth season.

The new skins will be available across all of the game’s available platforms: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Mac, iOS and Android. The collaboration joins a long list of popular brands and shows that have since appeared on Brawlhalla, including Tomb Raider, WWE, Hellboy, Adventure Time, Ben 10 and more.

Brawlhalla was first available to players in 2015, when it entered its open beta in 2015 The game was subsequently officially released in 2017 and has since accrued over 40 million players worldwide.

In other Ubisoft news, a new five-episode documentary podcast series has been released for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Titled Echoes Of Valhalla, it will takes a look at the prolific history of Valhalla and its Vikings, ahead of the game’s release in November.