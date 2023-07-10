New ‘Call Of Duty’ game revealed to NBA players

A selection of NBA players have gotten a glimpse at the next Call Of Duty through an event that was held during the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas.

The next game, which is said to be Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and follow on from the events of the 2022 title, was part of a hands-off showing at the official event.

According to Call of Duty specialist website CharlieIntel, players saw a demo of the anticipated game, and then they were allowed to play Warzone on PlayStation 5. In the background of the photos posted to social media, a new typeface for Call Of Duty was featured on banners. However, the new logo for the next game is yet to be unveiled.

NEW: Activision is showing Call of Duty 2023 to NBA players at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this weekend. Few have posted they have seen the new Call of Duty game. pic.twitter.com/cJZ9gn5Tg6 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 9, 2023

Per Sledgehammer Games‘ third-quarter financial results released in late 2022, fans will be looking forward to the “next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series” from the studio. This is on top of more “robust live operations” and further “engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms.”

However, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said that Sledgehammer Games is working on an expansion to Modern Warfare 2, and that “premium” only relates to the fact that players will be paying for the next lot of content. Schreier continued to claim that it’s Treyarch that is allegedly at the helm of Call Of Duty 2024, and that might feature Commander Phillip Graves who was presumed dead at the end of Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign.

Warren Kole, who played Graves, posted a photo on Instagram of them sitting in a motion-capture suit last month. While it is possible that Kole is on set for a different role in a different project, the timings seem to suggest that he is involved with Activision again as Call Of Duty games tend to be announced in summer for a launch in the latter half of the year.

In other gaming news, Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka was sentenced to prison for insider trading and will pay two fines totalling $1.2million (£935k).