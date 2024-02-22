New ‘Call Of Duty’ games will launch on Xbox Game Pass

Future Call Of Duty titles will launch day and date on Xbox Game Pass, according to an interview with Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer.

Spencer spoke about how Xbox Game Pass will work with new studios that have been purchased by Xbox in an interview with Gamefile‘s Stephen Totillo.

“Our intent is the full portfolio from ZeniMax, Activision Blizzard and XGS- Xbox Game Studios – will be on Game Pass, day one,” Spencer said in the interview. It’s important to note however, that there’s still work to be done before they’re ready to launch day and date on the system.

Advertisement

“We’re doing the back end work to make them come to PC and console simultaneously,” Spencer confirmed.

In the same interview, Spencer also spoke about what he believes the future of physical media is in regards to the Xbox platform, stating that while Xbox themselves are fans of physical media, they “don’t have a need to drive that disproportionate to customer demand”.

“Gaming consoles themselves have kind of become the last consumer electronic device that has a drive. And this a real issue, just in terms of the number of manufacturers that are actually building drives and the cost associated with those. And when you think about cogs that we’re going to go put in a console – and as you have fewer suppliers and fewer buyers – the cost of the drive does have an impact,” Spencer said.

Currently, no Call Of Duty games are available on Xbox Game Pass, with no official announcement on exactly when subscribers can expect to see them added.

In other gaming news, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has refused to rule out a sequel or future DLC for the title.