New ‘Call Of Duty’ set to launch on current and last-gen platforms

The next Call Of Duty game is still on target for a Q4 2021 release, and will be coming to both current and last generation consoles, it has been revealed.

READ MORE: California sues Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment

The details emerged as part of publisher Activision’s second quarter earnings call on Tuesday (August 3), as spotted by VGC. Speaking to investors, chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said the company hoped to deliver “a great seamless experience for both current and next-gen console players”.

Advertisement

Alegre added that the game will take place in “a setting that our fans know and love”, and has “an incredible amount of content in development including an extensive live ops schedule”.

Although the upcoming game remains officially untitled, it is rumoured to be called Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and will be set during World War II once again.

Whatever the title ends up being, the next entry is being developed by Sledgehammer Games. The Californian studio last headed up development on 2017’s Call Of Duty: WWII, and assisted Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Raven Software on Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In the same call, Activision president Rob Kostich spoke confidently of the game’s current state of development, saying “it’s a really robust game at launch across all the modes,” adding that the development team has “gotten farther ahead on our live ops planning for supporting the community post-launch.”

Kostich also said that the Call Of Duty player community should “expect that support to be very, very significant.”

Advertisement

However, embattled parent company Activision Blizzard may face an uphill battle restoring its reputation. It is currently being sued by the state of California for alleged sexual harassment, and may have already started losing sponsors for its esports Call Of Duty League, with T-Mobile vanishing from the sponsorship lineup during a recent event.