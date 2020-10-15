New ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ gameplay focuses on cars and customisation

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest Night City Wire stream showcased a heavy emphasis on vehicles and the styles players can customize their character with.

The majority of the show focused on the numerous vehicles that players will be able to ride in Night City, all of which were divided into five categories: economy, executive, heavy duty, sport, and hypercars.

Economy cars are seen as the cheap, low end models, whereas executive vehicles are on the other end of the spectrum. Heavy duty vehicles consist of trucks and tanks, whilst sports cars are flashy and can be fully customised. Finally, hypercars are top end models designed for speed and maximum comfort. Night City will also contain various real-world cars, including Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand, 1977 Porsche 911.

Advertisement

Cars can be spawned in a similar way to the horse known as Roach in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, who could be summoned at the press of a button. Vehicles are used to travel across the city and its exterior, The Badlands, as well as numerous races dotted around the world.

Check out the trailer below:

Outside of the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, the stream also delved into the fashion styles players can wear. Kitsch embodies a neon, vibrant style; Entropism offers more of an urban look for characters; Neomilitarism is based around dark, sleek dress codes for higher class citizens; and Neokitsch takes the colourful style of Kitsch worn only by celebrities.

You can see all the styles in the video below:

Advertisement

The stream ended by announcing that Google Stadia owners will receive the game on November 19, which is the release date for all other systems. It was originally reported that the game would be delayed for Stadia, however, this is now no longer true.

You can watch the full Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream here.

The game went gold earlier this month (October 5), confirming that it will definitely be hitting its November release date, despite reports of the company entering “crunch” to ensure its completion.