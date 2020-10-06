New ‘Fall Guys’ revealed ahead of Season 2 launch

Mediatonic has released the first look at a new level from the upcoming Season 2 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

The level is called Knight Fever and was revealed exclusively by IGN, alongside a gameplay video that detailed some of the course’s most challenging obstacles. Knight Fever will be the first level in Season 2, and will weed out the best players in an ongoing round, according to the publication.

Knight Fever will be split into multiple sections similar to other mad dash courses in Fall Guys. To begin, players will have to run uphill while dodging swinging axes on narrow platforms. Upon clearing the first course, players need to walk across a spinning log covered in spikes.

From there, players will have to slide downhill past a field of swinging axes, before crossing a bridge with multiple holes and swinging longs. Finally, players will have to cross the drawbridges that open and close at random intervals to clear the round

Check out the footage of Knight Fever below.

Knight Fever was revealed less than a month after the game received a massive mid-season update in September, which introduced new round variations and the implementation of Epic Games’ anti-cheat system.

Prior to the implementation of the anti-cheat system, Mediatonic had used a secret server called Cheater Island. The server, which has since been shut down, only features players that had been identified as using hacks and would matchmake the players with one another.

Season 2 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is set to arrive on October 8 on PlayStation 4 and PC, and will bring with it new levels, medieval themes and costumes.