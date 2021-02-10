A new gameplay trailer for ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ has landed

Video game developer Game Science Studio has released a new trailer for its upcoming AAA title, Black Myth: Wukong.

Serving as a greeting for the upcoming Lunar New Year, the new gameplay trailer includes an exclusive look at potential locations and enemy types. From the trailer, it looks like players may be able to transform from the titular Wukong into a number of lightning-splitting rats, and what appears to be a rock golem that deflects arrow attacks.

The developer has stated in the clip, however, that the video was specially made for seasonal greetings, and is not indicative of the final game or its plot.

The trailer’s end sees Wukong face off against a two-headed rat, before a giant ox-like creature comes forth. The scene is a nod to the zodiac calendar and the Lunar New Year, as Game Science notes that “the Mouse gives way to the Ox”.

Watch the new gameplay trailer below.

The game is currently in production using Epic Games’ Unreal engine. The new trailer is the second glimpse of gameplay that has been revealed following the game’s initial reveal in August 2020.

Black Myth: Wukong will follow the journey of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King, and is based on the Chinese tale Journey To The West. The game is expected to release on “PC + all mainstream host platforms, and cloud game platforms that can run end games smoothly”, according to the official website’s FAQ section.

The FAQ also includes some vague information about the game’s release date: “It shouldn’t take 500 years… We will release it when we are satisfied as a player, but we will also consider marginal effects and cost-effectiveness”.