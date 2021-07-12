Rumours suggest that a new trailer for God Of War Ragnarok will be shown off during another State Of Play next month.

As spotted by TheGamer, a Reddit user by the name of QuimSix – who previously anticipated the July State Of Play – recently shared a post saying that their sources claimed a new God Of War sequel trailer will be shown to the public next month.

“The same source that said the next State of Play is planned for July 8 also said that there will be new GOW Ragnarok trailer in August,” QuimSix said.

According to the same post, QuimSix suggests that further Horizon Forbidden West updates, including a release date and a new trailer, will be shown next month along with a Grand Theft Auto V Expanded and Enhanced edition.

Following up, the Redditor mentioned that they received the news that God of War will be shown “during an event that should happen next month”.

In June, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s head Herman Hulst confirmed that God Of War Ragnarok has been delayed until 2022 and soon after the announcement, Sony Santa Monica developer, Alanah Pearce, received several abusive messages from fans blaming her for the delay. God Of War‘s director, Cory Barlog, took to Twitter to defend her soon after.

Right now, the unofficially named God Of War sequel is speculated to centre around Thor and Kratos’ son, Atreus.

Sony has previously hinted that the sequel will feature a playable Atreus with Samuel Matthews, the concept artist for Ragnarok, even discussing the possibility on a podcast.

Meanwhile, Guerrilla Games developers have revealed that Horizon Forbidden West will let you climb everything.