New ‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ trailer reveals PC features

A new trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has revealed a bunch of PC tech features for the game – check it out below.

Running the game on a NVIDIA GeForce RTX PC will mean players will be able to enjoy real-time ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS, AI Performance boost, diffuse illumination, HDR & wide colour gamut and up to 8K resolution according to the trailer.

And according to VG247, players without access to a GeForce RTX PC will be able to stream the RTX-enhanced version of the game via Nvidia’s cloud-based GeForce NOW service, with in-game progress transferable between devices.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that development had wrapped for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy with the game now on target for its planned release date of October 26.

While the full team will appear in the game, players will only directly control Star-Lord, with the rest of the crew offering support in combat. Story decisions will also allow you to engage with teammates, with one preview showing a choice between selling Rocket or Groot to Lady Hellbender as part of a ruse.

Recently, senior audio director Steve Szczepkowski told NME that the game’s story would be 16 chapters long.

Developer Eidos-Montréal will also be including an entire rock album in the game, which features a fictional band called Star Lord, influencing Peter Quill’s choice of superhero pseudonym. The first track from the album, ‘Space Riders With No Name’, has already been released.

Advertisement

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set for release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch – although the latter will only be available as a cloud-based game.

In other news, New World developers have released a statement, explaining how the team are working “around the clock” to reduce queue times.

A feature “that will allow you to transfer your character to a different server,” should be released next week.