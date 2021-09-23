New ‘Minecraft’ games reportedly in the works

Minecraft developer Mojang is said to be working on two all-new projects, and they’re set within the Minecraft universe.

According to Windows Central, the developer is actively working on two brand new titles. But precisely what they are remains a bit of a mystery.

“One thing I know for sure: There is more Minecraft coming,” said senior editor Jez Corden. “I know from trusted sources that Mojang has at least two all-new projects that aren’t Minecraft or Minecraft Dungeons, although I have no idea exactly what those games might look like.”

Interestingly, Mojang may have already given us a clue. Over the last few months, the official Minecraft Instagram posted retro-style takes on classic Minecraft as cute animated clips.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COxvLvHJH1t/

These retro takes on the Minecraft world could be fun little asides, but they could also be hinting at other games within the game’s universe. Whatever the case, it looks as though Minecraft may be getting some all-new games if this new report is accurate.

Given the massive success of Minecraft since its launch in 2011, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Microsoft, who bought the developers for $2.5 billion, cash in by creating some new games.

On Mojang’s 11th anniversary, the company announced that Minecraft had officially sold over 200 million copies across all platforms, with over 126 million active players. That’s a huge incentive to cash in on the franchise by adding new titles. But whether or not this new report turns out to hold water remains to be seen.

