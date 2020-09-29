New ‘NBA 2K21’ update changes up dribbling and shooting mechanics

2K Games has released a new patch for NBA 2K21, which changes up dribbling and shooting, alongside a slew of bug fixes.

The developer released the full list of patch notes on the NBA 2K blog. Leading changes are a number of changes to the game’s shooting mechanics, which include an increased shot meter size, increased shot responsiveness following post moves and a pro-stick shooting exploit fix.

Dribbling now includes reduced first step acceleration, increased ankle-breakers and defensive reactions, with additional changes to dribbling moves for the Neighborhood, Rec Center, and Pro-Am.

The fixes come after players voiced their frustration over the game’s controls, which resulted in a hotfix just two days after it was released.

Other bug fixes touch upon cosmetic issues, which see improved player likeness for Damian Lillard. Overall audio quality, MyCareer cutscenes and difficulty adjustments for MyTeam have also been made.

Two console-specific updates have also been implemented. The Nintendo Switch version of the game now boasts an improved frame rate performance, while a PC-only issue where players get stuck on the Pro Stick Aiming selector screen at the main menu has been resolved.

NBA 2K21 is currently available on PC, PS4, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Next-generation version of the game are currently in development. A release date for the next-gen versions of NBA 2K21 has not been announced.