New ‘No Man’s Sky’ expansion, called ‘Origins’, arrives this week

Developer Hello Games has announced a new update for No Man’s Sky, titled Origins, which will arrive sometime this week.

The developer shared the news via a new blog post on Friday (September 18), and while the statement doesn’t give much away, it bills the expansion as one of the game’s biggest yet.

“Four years ago we announced Foundation, our first major update for No Man’s Sky, we promised ‘It won’t be our largest update, but it is the start of something’. Those words were true at the time, and they ring true for Origins. We called it Origins because it is the beginning of something new, as No Man’s Sky continues to grow and evolve,” the developer said.

Hello Games added that it is aware of the “huge appetite in the community for No Man’s Sky content, and the team has worked our socks off this year to deliver in difficult circumstances”. The company noted that “we are always listening and focusing on improving the game that our team loves and feels so passionately about. This update will be another small step in a longer journey”.

A release date for the Origins update has not been announced, but Hello Games has noted that detailed patch notes will be released along with the update. Origins follows July’s Desolation update, which focuses on players exploring abandoned freighters found in space. Through the update, players can venture inside alone or in groups and discover procedurally generated environments reminiscent of classic sci-fi horror films.

No Man’s Sky is currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.