‘New Pokémon Snap’ director says core concept was almost changed

According to the New Pokémon Snap director, the game apparently took “many years of trial and error” and its core concept was almost changed.

In an interview with Famitsu, and translated by Nintendo Everything, Haruki Suzaki spoke about the development process behind the rebooted game which took 20 years to arrive on Nintendo Switch for Pokémon fans.

“With the release of every new generation of consoles, be it the GameCube or Wii, we discussed making a sequel,” Suzaki said. “Taking photos has become something we do every day and its novelty isn’t what it once was, so it was a difficult concept to design a game around.

“There was a lot of debate about how the gimmick would work, which made it difficult to start development… This game was the fruits of many years of trial and error. We finally found a concept that made sense on Nintendo Switch and made it.”

The game director also spoke about how there were discussions about changing the game’s core concept, saying that as it had been more than 20 years since the original Nintendo 64 release of Pokémon Snap, “the problem we faced was whether or not we should change the game’s core concept.”

“It was a great opportunity for us; reflecting on the game proved to have a big influence on development,” Suzaki elaborated. “The more I heard about what happened during development of the last game, the more it reaffirmed our decision to stick with the original game’s concept. From there, it was finding things within the core concept we could expand on to better suit today’s market.”

