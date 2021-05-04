‘New Pokémon Snap’ has sold four times more copies than original

New Pokémon Snap has reportedly sold four times more physical copies than the original game that launched over a decade ago.

According to Gamesindustry.biz, the Nintendo Switch title has topped the UK physical retail charts in its first weekend and has had a more successful launch than the original game, which released on the N64 in the UK in September 2000.

Snap’s opening weekend was also more successful than the last Pokémon spin-off game, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, which released on Switch in March last year.

As well as taking the top spot in the best-selling charts for the week, New Pokémon Snap also surpassed Sony’s PS5 title, Returnal.

The roguelike game currently sits at Number Two in the charts, however, despite it being the first significant PS5 title to be released since launch, Gamesindustry.biz reports that its launch sales are below previous AAA PlayStation exclusives.

The difference in sales may be due to the fact that the PS5 is still in its early stages of launch, games cost more as well as the fact that there are currently more owned Nintendo Switch consoles than PS5’s, as recent reports indicate that the next-gen console has exceeded 7 million sold.

Further, Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139, which sat in the Number One spot last week after launching on April 23, has dropped to Number 22 after a 78 per cent fall in sales.

New Pokémon Snap is an all-new first-person simulation game inspired by the original, and finds the player travelling from island to island, taking photos of various Pokémon to add to their collection.

It looks like Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes might be coming next year.