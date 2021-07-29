‘New Pokémon Snap’ update includes new areas and Pokémon

Nintendo has announced an update to New Pokémon Snap which adds three new areas to explore and even more Pokémon to photograph.

New Pokémon Snap is about to get even bigger with this free content update.

“Prepare to discover new areas and photograph more Pokémon across the Lental region with a free content update for New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems arriving on 4 August,” Nintendo said in an official statement.

Available from August 4, 2021, the free New Pokémon Snap update adds plenty of new content to the popular Pokémon game.

Notably, it adds a number of new areas to the Lentai region:

Secret Side Path (Day/Night): Pokémon meets Inner Space as the NEO-ONE shrinks down to size, making all the Pokémon in this area look enormous. And since you’re so small, you’ll spot new kinds of behaviour from Pokémon that you’ve never seen before.

Mightywide River (Day/Night): Ride down the Mightywide River and conduct Pokémon research along the way. Watch out for rapids and keep your eyes peeled for Pokémon in this nurturing water source.

Barren Badlands (Day/Night): The Badlands of Voluca Island are home to dry desert winds, peculiar geysers and gas-spewing swamps. Pokémon may be found hiding in the rocky cliffs or underground, so keep a keen eye.

“Across the three new areas, players will find a variety of Pokémon, including those already familiar from players’ journey across the Lental region,” explains Nintendo.

But that’s not all – the update will add 20 new Pokémon too, although, it’s currently unknown which Pokémon have been added.

