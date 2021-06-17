During the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Psychonauts 2 received a gameplay video that shares details on the upcoming story, as well as details on new abilities and more.

The new video released today (June 17) featured Tim Schafer – Studio Head at Double Fine Productions – guiding players through what to expect in the Psychonauts sequel.

The video shares details on the story of Psychonauts 2, as well as all-new enemies, abilities and locations.

One of the early levels in Psychonauts 2, shown in the gameplay video above, is the brain of Dr. Caligosto Loboto. Loboto will be familiar to players as the villain in the first Psychonauts, however since then he’s “kinda become friends” with main character Raz.

Across Psychonauts 2 you’ll get to visit the Psychonauts headquarters, as well as a return to the Whispering Rock summer camp from the first game.

New enemies are also featured in the reveal, including Doubts, Regrets and “dangerously explosive” Bad Ideas.

You’re in his mind to try and investigate who kidnapped Truman Zanotto, grand head of the Psychonauts agency.

To do so you’ll get to use some new psychic abilities, including Mental Connection. This will allow players “to see two thoughts in someone’s mind and connect them, sometimes creating new thoughts – making new things happen”.

As you learn this, you’ll “accidentally maybe slightly on purpose” create a lot of interest in gambling in the mind of your new boss. This leads to one of the first levels in the game, where you’ll need to go back into her mind and fix what you’ve done.

Psychonauts 2 will release on August 25 of this year on PC and consoles.

