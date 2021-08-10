New ‘PUBG’ players can drop into the game for free starting today

Krafton has announced that, for a limited time, new PUBG: Battlegrounds players will be able to jump in and play the game for free.

Starting today (August 10) and running through August 16, Krafton is celebrating the end of Summer by hosting a Free Play Week, during which players can play the full game for free on PC via Steam.

Players new to the game will have complete access to the game and can play the latest updates and content drops, including:

All Featured Maps – all maps will be available for players to experience, inclusive of the recently released 8×8 South Korea-set map, Taego. Other maps in the current “Normal Map” rotation include Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi and Karakin.

Zombie Survival – Through PUBG LABS, players can squad up to take part in the ten stages of zombie waves, earn Survival Coins and buy better gear.

Blackpink x PUBG: Battlegrounds – Several Blackpink-themed elements, such as building decals, banners, and helmets, will be applied to the PUBG during the latest collaboration.

Additionally, players will be able to purchase the new Survivor Pass: Taego and earn in-game items during the free week, as well as earn exclusive rewards for creating a global account and linking it to Steam. Creating a Global Account during Free Play Week will allow players to retain all stats and in-game items they earn as well.

The Taego map was overhauled at the end of July 2021, increasing the spawn rate of care packages, adding a secret room full of rare items, and sending players into battle from an exploding aeroplane.

It was recently reported that the current free-to-play week event is in fact a trial to make eventually make PUBG permanently free-to-play.

In other news, a new mod adds Link’s paraglider from Breath Of The Wild to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and it’s completely operational.