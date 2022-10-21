New ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ trailer revealed alongside playable ‘Resident Evil Village Gold Edition’ demo

A new trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake has been shared alongside details of a playable Resident Evil Village Gold Edition demo and much more at Capcom’s showcase.

The remake of the 2005 classic, which NME‘s Jake Tucker has previewed here, comes 18 years after the original release, with modernised mechanics and an expanded story.

It arrives on March 24, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S and is now available to pre-order here.

Advertisement

In the new trailer we see sharper graphics in play as well as the addition of a parry and a variety of other actions that Leon can perform with a knife. Watch below.

Fans of the Resident Evil franchise can also now play a demo version of Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, which is a new edition of Resident Evil Village (2021) – itself a sequel to the 2017 game Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. The full game is released next Friday (October 28).

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition includes three new pieces of content including the all-new story, Shadows Of Rose (in the Winters Expansion, also released on October 28).

In the trial version players can try out 60 minutes in the new third-person mode as well as first-person mode.

The Shadows Of Rose storyline presents a new scenario for players that’s 16 years after the main story of Resident Evil Village. Starring Rose, the daughter that Ethan risked his life to save throughout the events of the main game, the DLC is an epilogue to the Winters’ family saga that illustrates Rose’s survival in the Realm of Consciousness.

Advertisement

The fresh story charts Rose’s personal growth amid the final chapter in the story of the Winters’ family, which began with the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

The Winters’ Expansion also includes the Mercenaries mode, which features a playable Lady Dimitrescu.

Additionally, Resident Evil Village VR mode allows fans to enjoy the main campaign of Village in VR for the PlayStation VR2. For more information, see here.

Elsewhere in today’s (October 21) showcase was details about the online exclusive multiplayer game, Resident Evil RE: Verse, that lets players battle it out as characters from the Resident Evil series. It officially begins service next Friday (October 28).

This game, which is included as a free bonus with Resident Evil Village, will be available to play in early access from this Monday (October 24) through to Wednesday (October 26), allowing players to experience the full game before launch. To play online, users will need to register a Capcom ID and link it their your PlayStation (register here).

Capcom added in a PlayStation blog post that post-launch updates for Resident Evil RE: Verse are also in the works. Members of Chris Redfield’s elite Hound Wolf unit, and Lycan, will be added in a future update.