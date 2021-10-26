New ‘Romance Of The Three Kingdoms’ game in development

Team NINJA has announced that it is developing a new game set in the world of Romance Of The Three Kingdoms, in conjunction with producer and founder of Koei Tecmo, Kou Shibusawa.

To celebrate the 40 years since Kou Shibusawa (then known as Youichi Erikawa) founded Koei, Famitsu has announced he will be working on developing a new title based on the world of the long established Romance Of The Three Kingdoms series, which already had 14 games to its name. The series is based on an epic 14th century novel attributed to Luo Guanzhong.

Team NINJA, who works under the Koei Tecmo parent company, has previously made several games in collaboration with the Kou Shibusawa team, including Romance of the Three Kingdoms and the Nioh games. Other key titles it has developed include the Dead or Alive series, the Ninja Gaiden series and several musou games including Fire Emblem Warriors and Hyrule Warriors.

The Romance Of The Three Kingdoms games usually fall under turn-based strategy or role-playing titles. However, the report suggests that this new title will instead be an action based game set in the world of the Three Kingdoms.

While action games are a wide genre, looking at the theme of war in the Romance Of The Three Kingdoms games and also considering Team NINJA’s history with the musou genre, it seems likely that the new title could fall under this branch.

