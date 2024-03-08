New ‘Spider-Man 2’ update accidentally shares access to dev tools, reveals potential DLC

The latest update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has accidentally given players access to developer tools and revealed potential future content.

Insomniac Games shared the 1.002.000 update yesterday (March 7), which introduced a New Game+ mode to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 alongside new suits, upgraded gadgets and the ability to replay missions.

However, it also inadvertently gave players the ability to access the game’s debug menu – a developer tool used to jump about the game to check for bugs and launch various modifications.

Advertisement

“We’re aware the latest game update may have inadvertently allowed access to a development game menu. There’s a hotfix on the way,” promised Insomniac before warning that “using this menu could corrupt your saves and trophy progress.

“There is no risk associated with playing the game as intended,” they added.

⚠️ We're aware the latest game update may have inadvertently allowed access to a development game menu. There's a hotfix on the way. Please note that using this menu could corrupt your saves and trophy progress. There is no risk associated with playing the game as intended. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 7, 2024

While exploring the developer’s tools, players have found evidence that Beetle may be coming to the game as part of a future DLC, as well as several currently-unreleased levels.

In the comics Beetle is the daughter of Tombstone, who already features in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However the debug menu could also feature scrapped content, so there’s nothing definite about these findings.

Last year, the senior narrative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 spoke about the possibility of a Venom spin-off title in the style of Miles Morales. It was later revealed that the game only used 10 per cent of the dialogue recorded by Venom voice actor Tony Todd.

Advertisement

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a confident sequel that tells a bold, emotional story and sets a new standard for superhero games in the process. Across a memorable and challenging campaign, a meaningfully expanded combat system makes set pieces and boss fights sing. But it’s the profound side stories hiding in the open world that balance out the superhero stakes with a healthy dose of hopeful humanity.”

In other news, it looks like Fortnite may be introducing a new series of Jujutsu Kaisen skins as part of an upcoming event.