New ‘Star Wars’ game adds ‘Halo Infinite’ designer

Halo Infinite multiplayer designer Patrick Wren has joined Respawn Entertainment to work on a new Star Wars game.

Announcing his new role on Twitter, Wren said: “I am happy to announce that today is my first day on the Jedi team as a Senior Encounter Designer @Respawn. I am so excited to be back on Star Wars and work with this incredible team.”

Wren’s mention of the “Jedi” team has already caused plenty of speculation, with some fans suggesting this could mean he’s working on the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA confirmed earlier this year that it would “continued to invest” in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order franchise – leading many to speculate that a sequel is on its way. Combined with the hiring of a slew of developers for a new single-player game, it’s not a huge leap to think that another Fallen Order game is on the cards.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Patrick Wren has worked on a Star Wars title, having worked on Star Wars; First Assault in 2013 – a game by LucasArts which was subsequently cancelled following the acquisition of the company by Disney.

During his work on Halo Infinite for 343 Industries, Patrick Wren was senior multiplayer designer. However, his new role at Respawn Entertainment sees him designing combat encounters – a safe bet that he’s working on a single-player title, and that continues to suggest a Fallen Order sequel as the likely project.

