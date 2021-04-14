New study shows video games are beneficial for students

A new collaborative study by multiple universities has shown that video games can positively affect educational outcomes in students.

The study was conducted by the University of UNION and the University of Belgrade in Serbia, alongside the University of Hafr Al-Batin in Saudi Arabia and the Arab Open University in Kuwait. Students in a small Saudi Arabian university were the subjects of the study.

Originally reported by SegmentNext, the study aimed to measure the differences in academic performance between students who played games and students who did not.

Researchers then split the group of gaming students into heavy and non-heavy gamers. They then measured differences in academic performance between the two groups.

The study found that students who spent equal time playing video games and studying still earned high academic grades. Researchers observed that many students adopted a ‘work hard, play hard’ mentality, rewarding themselves with gaming time for studying.

The paper, which you can view here, does not appear to have been peer-reviewed yet. Furthermore, the study seems to have been conducted on a relatively small number of individuals. Additional studies on a wider pool of students would help legitimise the claims.

Video games are one of the most common hobbies amongst students in Saudi Arabia. Spending time with a boyfriend or girlfriend is prohibited and there are limited opportunities for entertainment. Those factors likely had an exponential effect on the outcome. Therefore, further testing in other countries will need to be conducted.

