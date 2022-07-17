New ‘The Callisto Protocol’ footage shared by Striking Distance Studios

New in-game footage of The Callisto Protocol has been shared ahead of the game’s release later this year.

The footage comes alongside a recent interview Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen Schofield did with Game Informer, where he talked about the origins of the title and its development process.

Interspersed throughout the interview is new footage of The Callisto Protocol running on current generation hardware, and it showcases the Dead Space-inspired game in all its upcoming glory.

You can check out the footage below.

Speaking of Dead Space, Schofield recently spoke about how The Callisto Protocol is set to be even gorier than the 2008 horror classic.

“It’s got some pretty horrific moments, it really does. We have a gore engine – we built Gore technology. It’s a lot of rendering, and you break up the characters into jumps, cut them up with bones sticking out and all that,” said Schofield.

“Then the rendering guys, they do their special thing to it which is make everything look wet. And so every character had to be done that way – and however you go at it, chunks break off, or parts of the face, parts of the head. It’s so advanced compared to Dead Space.”

If all goes well, it also looks like The Callisto Protocol could be the start of a new horror franchise according to the studio. Chief creative officer Chris Stone has said Striking Distance Studios has “no shortage of ideas” for a potential follow up, but the team is still “just 100 per cent focused on making The Callisto Protocol the best game it can be.”

The Callisto Protocol is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on December 2.

In other news, Elden Ring has remained the best-selling game of 2022 five months after it was initially released.