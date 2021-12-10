New ‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ trailer shown off at The Game Awards

A new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been revealed at The Game Awards.

READ MORE: The 20 best games of 2021

The game is currently being developed by Daedalic Entertainment and is set before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The trailer shows Gollum stalking a group of Orcs in a dark cave while the former Hobbit talks to himself. Gollum appears to use stealth and environmental hazards to defeat the orcs.

Advertisement

According to the description of the trailer:

“Use stealth, agility, and cunning to survive and overcome what lies ahead. Climb, leap, and grapple your way past dangers or onto advantageous spots. While Gollum might not be a fighter, it is not unlike him to assassinate a careless enemy when the chance presents itself – or dispose of them in more creative and… villainous ways.”

The description goes on to reveal a morality system in which player choices will impact the way Gollum or Smeagol behaves.

“Your decisions and how you play have a direct influence on Gollum’s personality: Always struggling between his two selves embodied by Gollum and Sméagol, it is up to you to decide whether you let darkness take over, or that spark of reason left in what was once a sun-loving hobbit. One mind, two egos – you decide!”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to release in 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Advertisement

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream have revealed the cinematic trailer for a new game: Star Wars Eclipse – check it out here.

Following speculation, it’s been confirmed that the branching action-adventure game is currently in early development and will see players explore the world of The High Republic, which is set roughly 200 years before the well-known cinematic events of The Skywalker Saga.