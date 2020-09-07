New ‘Wasteland 3’ patch fixes critical bugs, co-op issues

inXile Entertainment has released a new patch for Wasteland 3 that fixes a number of issues plaguing the game, ranging from critical bugs to co-op problems.

The developer delved into the update on its official website, with an in-depth list of patch notes. The patch has gone live for Wasteland 3 players on Steam and GOG, but will only launch for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Store users next week.

The update fixes several game-breaking issues that would “cause character and quest progression to be lost”, while also addressing other more minor in-game encounters, quests and a lopping issue with the Ambush Site intro. Buffs for Polly and the Cyborg Chickens have also been introduced.

In addition, the same progression fixes have also been applied to co-op mode. The patch also resolves “multiple issues” that have caused players to face “an infinite loading screen”, although inXile said that the problem is “still impacting some players and are investigating”.

The developer also noted that co-op players should “ensure their client versions match as mismatched clients can cause unforeseen issues”. Check out the full list of patch notes here.

inXile Entertainment released Wasteland 3 on August 28, three months after its original May 19 launch as a result of challenges from its shift to a work-from-home setting due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NME’s Ewan Wilson called Wasteland 3 a “solid if unremarkable, combat-heavy RPG” in a three-and-a-half star review. He said that the game features “a central narrative that you’ll want to see to the finish line” but noted that “it’s hard to take any of it too seriously”.