New ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ roadmap addresses delays and date changes

Ubisoft has released a revised roadmap for updates to Watch Dogs: Legion, which accounts for setbacks and delays to the promised PvP mode and DLC.

The roadmap pushes back story-based DLC and online modes in favour of quality-of-life updates. The next update will arrive on June 1, promising bug-fixes, performance mode, and the new Grandma Helen operative, who was last seen in Watch Dogs: Legion’s E3 trailers.

The roadmap also confirms that delays to Watch Dog: Legion‘s PvP modes – Invasion and Extraction – will be delayed from May until August. Story-based DLC The Bloodline will also be held back until July, a slight change from its initial June release date.

In their statement, Ubisoft explained their decision to delay, saying “we want to make sure that the different teams working on separate pieces of content have the time they need to create the best game experiences possible”.

“We want to invest more time into solid public & private matchmaking, as it’s key for us to provide you with a smooth, enjoyable PvP experience”.

The last Watch Dogs: Legion update was released on May 4, with new additions to the game including the DLC character Mina Sidhu, two new professions, online co-op missions and more.

Other new features in the update included additional customisation options that gave players the ability to customise their character’s hair and tattoos.

Watch Dogs: Legion was first released in October 2020 for PC and consoles. Ubisoft launched its online modes earlier this year after a series of delays due to technical issues with gameplay and bugs.