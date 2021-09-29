‘New World’ addresses “lengthy queue times”, offers free server transfers

Amazon Game Studios has released a statement rounding up the first day of New World, which launched yesterday (September 28) to high demand and long queue times.

Yesterday evening, a statement on the launch of New World stressed that “it has been an unbelievable 24 hours” for the MMO’s first day, though it acknowledges that “players are experiencing lengthy queue times” when trying to play the game.

Outlining plans to fix it, the statement notes that the studio is “continuing to stand up additional servers and will expand the capacity of our existing servers once we have properly tested these changes”.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Amazon Game Studios is also offering free server transfers to all players over the next two weeks. This means that if players want to queue for a lower population server (and subsequently get into games faster), they can then change over to their preferred server once the queue times die down.

While encouraging players to look for quieter servers, the statement also encourages players to “solidify your long-term server plans for you and your Company”.

Despite some technical issues – which are often common in any MMO launch – New World seems to have enjoyed a very successful start. As well as quickly becoming one of the most-played games on Steam, just under 1million concurrent viewers tuned in to watch streamers play the game.

However, some players have discovered that New World characters cannot be named after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Not only is the name “Jeff Bezos” banned from the naming process, creative variants including “Bez0s”, “Be Zos” and “JeffB” are too.

Advertisement

In other news, the RuneLite HD mod for Old School Runescape has implemented a major lighting upgrade to the game. By using Linear Space, the improvements aim to “produce more natural-looking lighting”.