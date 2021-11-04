‘New World’ dev update addresses weeks of bugs and fixes

Amazon Game Studio has released a detailed post that outlines New World changes and design choices that will come into effect soon.

The post starts by discussing New World’s server transfers. Players were offered character migration to a new server after Amazon Game Studios encouraged people to create characters on quieter servers. This was done to reduce queue times, and players were told they could migrate once for free to ensure they rejoined their friends when demand reduced.

However, the system was only available for a limited time and did not allow region transfers. To ensure all players can regroup with their friends, Amazon has reenabled New World’s server transfers, but region swapping is still not available.

Advertisement

Another change coming to New World is the full server status. This will prevent players from creating new characters on servers that have a large number of active players. The goal is to stop new characters from competing with dedicated users for space in that server.

Since launch, the team has been working hard to gather, investigate, and address issues being surfaced by our players. See this update on critical issues the community is experiencing. 📝 https://t.co/cN4OiQeldk pic.twitter.com/KZ9i6xha9j — New World (@playnewworld) November 4, 2021

New World’s economy has also been the focus of some discussion, with Amazon Game Studios saying, “We want a player driven economy with minimal NPC interaction where gold is valuable to all players, even end-game players.”

“The economy is tighter at the end-game currently. When we look at surplus income generated by level, it’s very high in the 1-35 level range, decent in the 40-59 range, and gets narrow at 60. This means that as more players get to level 60, this will start to put more pressure on the economy,” they continue.

“If this trend continues and we get closer to a negative in-out, we will take action. Our goal isn’t to drive this value to zero, or make it so no one can amass wealth. We want to ensure that overall gold balance per server stays in-check, so coin remains important.”

A recent series of exploit fixes will also assist the economy of New World. Some players were duplicating their gold hordes, adding a large amount of easy gold to a handful of pockets. Amazon Game Studios acted quickly, and according to the post, players who exploited the issue have been permanently banned.

Advertisement

In other news, every playable character in Call Of Duty: Vanguard will have their own unique ability.