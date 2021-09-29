‘New World’ streams reach almost 1million concurrent viewers at launch

Amazon Game Studios looks like it has enjoyed a successful first day of New World, as streaming viewership and playercount stats suggest that the MMO’s launch has been incredibly popular.

In statistics provided by Twitch analytics site SullyGnome, New World reached a peak concurrent viewership of just under 1million viewers yesterday (September 28). This is partly due to the launch of New World attracting some famous faces, as it has been streamed by big names like Shroud and Fextralife.

At time of writing, both are continuing to stream New World as it enters its second day, with a combined viewership of just over 160,000. Overall, New World still has over 444,000 viewers on Twitch right now.

Commenting on the success of New World, StreamElements co-founder Doron Nir said the MMO achieved “an impressive 34million hours watched” on Twitch yesterday, adding that “it’s safe to call it a successful launch day that greatly benefited from top creators giving it a go”.

Similarly, playercount statistics tell a solid story of New World‘s launch. The MMO peaked at 707,230 concurrent players yesterday, and is currently the second most-played game on Steam right now, as per SteamDB.

For many however, much of yesterday’s New World experience may have consisted of waiting in a queue. In a statement, Amazon Game Studios acknowledged “lengthy queue times” and stated that the team’s “sole focus right now is to get everyone logging in and playing quickly”.

In other news, New World players have found that the game has a pretty strict name filter when it comes to using the name Jeff Bezos. Not only is the name Jeff Bezos banned from the character naming option, all sorts of creative variants are also restricted, meaning that players will have a tough time naming their characters after the Amazon founder.