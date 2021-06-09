New World War II-themed ‘Call of Duty’ reportedly skipping E3 2021

Activision is reportedly not planning to reveal its next Call of Duty instalment at E3 this week, according to VGC.

While the publisher has confirmed its appearance at this year’s all-digital event in some capacity, it’s set to reveal its next blockbuster shooter later this summer.

The report suggests this could take place via an in-game event in the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone, as was the case with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War last year.

Earlier this year, it was reported that this year’s Call of Duty instalment would return to a World War II setting, with the tentative title Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The VGC report claims that that Vanguard will feature the staples of a single-player campaign, multiplayer and zombies modes set in the European and Pacific theatres of World War II, with a plot that centres around the birth of the modern allied Special Forces.

On the other hand, prominent Call Of Duty leaker ModernWarzone has also claimed that the game could explore a fictitious timeline, in which the Second World War did not end in 1945, and extended into the 1950s.

Activision has neither confirmed nor denied the contents of the next series instalment but did confirm that Sledgehammer Games is working on the next Call of Duty, which is on track for a fall release.

As well as developing 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII, the VGC report claims that Sledgehammer has a significant amount of content planned for Warzone.

This would also mean officially transitioning the battle royale game to a World War II setting, with an entirely new Warzone map set in the Pacific theatre of World War II.

The release of this new map is expected to coincide with the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard rather than arriving months later.

