New York Times launches official bot to improve your ‘Wordle’ game

New York Times has launched an official companion bot to offer advice and help players improve their Wordle game.

After playing Wordle, the free-to-use WordleBot assesses skill (“did you minimise the expected number of turns it would take to solve the puzzle?”) and luck (“did your guesses eliminate more solutions than expected?) before giving players a percentage score, as well as the daily average. WorldeBot does ignore the first guess when looking at skill, though.

Then WordleBot offers a step-by-step rundown of an attempt, with recommended words marked with a little gold tick. The following slides then inform players about the number of possible solutions left and what words players should have guessed instead.

At the end, WordleBot then reveals how it would have solved the daily puzzle.

“Months ago, before The New York Times bought Wordle, we, like many others, began wondering about the best starting word,” reads an announcement.

“It seemed like a straightforward mathematical question — yet every person who approached the problem seemed to come up with a different answer. WordleBot started as an attempt to settle this question once and for all.”

“But along the way we realised that (a) the answer was more complicated than it seemed; and that (b) we were more interested in how closely our guesses matched those that would be chosen by a machine designed to solve Wordles. Thus, WordleBot was born.”

“We hope the bot’s advice will help you think about Wordle more analytically, which will help you get better at solving the puzzles in the long run,” continues the New York Times.

“In addition, it may serve as a tiebreaker of sorts for those of you involved in competitive text chains with friends and family. If you did everything right and were simply unlucky, it will tell you that too.”

However, the creator of another Wordle tool has taken to social media to highlight the “eerie” similarities between WordleBot and their Wordle Analyzer.

“Eerily similar isn’t it?” asked the developer. “Uses quality vs skill scoring, dynamic commentary, AI playthrough at the end. Not even a credit. Cuh!”

It comes as last month, the New York Times apparently forced the closure of a Wordle archive site.