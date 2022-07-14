Next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game will reportedly be set in Baghdad

A claim that the next Assassin’s Creed game would be in an Aztec setting has been squashed by another source, who says that Baghdad is the likely setting.

A Twitter user who had previously leaked information regarding Far Cry, another Ubisoft title, claimed that the next Assassin’s Creed game “will be Aztecs”. However, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has said that “The next AC game is Rift, which is set in Baghdad.” Schreier then linked to a report he wrote regarding the upcoming Assassin’s Creed instalment, Rift, which was originally set to be an expansion for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Taking to a Reddit forum that discusses rumours and leaks, Schreier also noted that following Rift’s release “will be AC Infinity, and while that’s going to include a bunch of different games/experiences/biomes/whatever you want to call them, I’ve heard about the main two and neither are Aztec.”

Rift is a codename for the next Assassin’s Creed title, which features Valhalla character Basim, and will be released before the officially announced Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is a collaboration between Ubisoft’s Quebec and Montreal studios. A special event is set for September during which Ubisoft has said it plans to “unveil the future of Assassin’s Creed”.

In a recent celebration livestream for the 15th anniversary of the franchise, Ubisoft announced a new game mode for Valhalla, when to expect the finale for Eivor’s story, a free gaming weekend and much more.

