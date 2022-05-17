When to expect the next ‘Escape From Tarkov’ wipe

As summer draws closer, many Escape From Tarkov players are asking the same question that pops up twice a year: when is the next wipe? While developer Battlestate Games usually tries to keep the exact date of a wipe a surprise, there’s always plenty of information available to make an educated guess.

As it stands, Escape From Tarkov usually wipes twice a year, with each cycle of the game lasting around six months. As the last wipe took place on December 16 2021, it’s safe to assume that Battlestate Games will carry on with the studio’s tradition of wiping Escape From Tarkov in June 2022.

If the next wipe took place exactly six months from the last, fans could expect the next Escape From Tarkov wipe to take place on June 16. However, nothing has been confirmed – and Battlestate Games doesn’t always stick to an exact gap. This means that although the next wipe is highly likely to arrive in June 2022, an exact date is hard to pin down for just now.

Advertisement

That being said, although Battlestate Games rarely announces the exact date of a wipe too far ahead of time, the studio is never subtle about when a wipe is imminent. When it’s nearly time to wipe, the game often implements a series of dramatic events that destabilise the game’s balance and economy. When events like this appear, it’s a sure sign that a wipe is on the way.

For anyone that’s new to Escape From Tarkov and wondering what a wipe actually involves, it’s simple: around every six months, Battlestate Games wipes the progress of all players. This means that players’ inventories, quest progress, levels and reputation with traders are all deleted – and everyone is put back at square one. In most games this would be a hinderance, yet in Escape From Tarkov the event is received positively, as it keeps the shooter feeling fresh and stops long-term players from building up a sizeable advantage against players by hoarding vast hauls of wealth.

If you’re looking to make an impact in your next wipe, here’s seven tips for winning more PVP fights in Escape From Tarkov – or if you’ve only got eyes for your cash supply, here’s a guide to making more money.