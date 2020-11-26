Next ‘Fall Guys’ season revealed with jigsaw puzzle solved by fans

Mediatonic has revealed that the next season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will have a winter theme.

However, they didn’t reveal it in the usual way, with a press release, video, or tweet. Instead, Fall Guys made 300 individual png files available for download, and asked the community to assemble the pieces like a jigsaw.

After seven hours, a team of dedicated Fall Guys fans working together on Twitter and Discord finally solved it. The image, once complete, showed Fall Guys beans dressed in snowmen suits and penguin outfits, running and diving down an icy track with the a snowflake around the game’s logo.

We didn't fight for twitter or discord, we just worked together to complete a puzzle, and now it is done @FallGuysGame #FallGuysSeason3 #JigSawus pic.twitter.com/SM5Rj24x8I — Ben Cuff (@Sportycuff) November 25, 2020

While the community scrambled to piece things together, Geoff Keighley, host of The Game Awards, tweeted an image of piece 261, bringing further attention to the puzzle. He also used #TheGameAwards in his tweet, suggesting a full gameplay reveal could be coming during the ceremony on December 10.

The winter update will be Season 3, with an earlier Medieval update being Season 2. That was also first revealed by Keighley, during August’s Gamescom livestream. Season 2 featured some mid-season updates too, including the popular hammer additions of Big Yeetus and Lil Yeety.

Since its launch this summer, Fall Guys has proven to be a runaway hit. It is the most downloaded title in PS+ history, and broke the 7 million barrier on Steam. It also raised over $1 million for charity Special Effect, and was recently played by BTS in their web series Run BTS.

Whether news comes through Keighley or not, more information on Fall Guys Season 3 should be here soon, closely followed by the winter update itself, expected some time in December.

Fall Guys is currently available on PC and PlayStation.