Next ‘Final Fantasy 14’ live letter will look at the future of the MMO

Square Enix has confirmed that the next Final Fantasy 14 Letter from the Producer will take a look at the next 10 years of the MMO.

Announcing in a new Lodestone blog post, the publisher revealed that the game’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida will be sharing information on what’s in store for the future of Final Fantasy 14.

Yoshida will also be answering questions related to the recently released Endwalker expansion during the second half of the broadcast, meaning players can now submit their questions now on the game’s official forum.

Advertisement

The next Letter from the Producer Live will take place on February 19 at 2 AM GMT (February 18 at 6 PM PST), and will be streamed on YouTube, Twitch, and Niconico Live.

The next Letter from the Producer LIVE is on its way! 📺 https://t.co/xIx57Vsc94 📅 Feb. 18 at 6:00 p.m. (PST) / Feb. 19 at 2:00 (GMT) / 13:00 (AEDT) Join Producer & Director Yoshi-P as he looks into the next 10 years of #FFXIV and answers player questions about #Endwalker! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/zDoBWB95eR — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) January 31, 2022

The release of Endwalker saw the conclusion of the decade-long story arc of Hydaelyn and Zodiark, leaving players to wonder what the next chapter of Final Fantasy 14 will look like. According to some details shared by Naoki Yoshida, he confirmed that two of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn, Krile and Thancred, will play a prominent role in the upcoming story updates, but didn’t share anything in regards to the future of the game.

Yoshida, who has acted as the MMO’s director and producer for over a decade, recently shared his hopes for the future of Final Fantasy 14, saying that he intends to work on the game for another 10 years. During the same broadcast, Yoshida hinted at some additional details about the game’s future, including new side story content updates for Endwalker, as well as major job changes with patch 6.1.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy 14 returned to sale after it was taken down to combat server congestion, long queue times, and errors due to its popularity. However, Yoshida warned that the team “may consider suspending digital sales again” if the game’s servers “continue to experience extreme levels of congestion”.