“Next generation” of ‘The Sims’ in development, confirms EA studio head

The next instalment of The Sims has been confirmed by EA that it is in development.

The revelation came during an interview at VentureBeat‘s GamesBeat Summit 2021 event with EA’s chief studios officer Laura Miele.

READ MORE: Why video game creators have plenty more to learn from former Nintendo boss Satoru Iwata

The interview, first spotted and transcribed by Sims Community, discussed a number of EA franchises including The Sims.

Advertisement

When asked what players can expect from the next instalment, Miele confirmed: “The team is hard at work on the next generation of that experience.”

As the interviewer made references to other online social experiences like Roblox and Fortnite Creative, she said, “We will build on the tools for people to play with life (that’s our brand, simulation) and the idea for people to be able to play with life together.”

Miele added: “I think 20 years later we learned a lot about how players interact, what motivates players, how players can come together co-operatively and so as you imagine, as we think about the next generation of The Sims it’s super important for us to have the best tools, the most flexibility and for players to really expand on their creativity, remix items and objects in the world.”

She also hints that marketplaces could also be coming to the next instalment of The Sims.

“It’s us being able to create a framework and that players are actually gonna create these experiences and in the end its doing it together, doing it collaboratively,” she adds.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a next-gen upgrade this summer.