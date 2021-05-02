The ESRB has rated action RPG Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for release on Nintendo Switch.

Gematsu first reported the listing on the ESRB website, although the release has not been confirmed by Bandai Namco.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom first in March 2018 for PC and PS4. Players take the role of a man who helps a half-human child defeat an evil force.

In its description on Steam, as the young King Evan, players set out on a quest to build a new kingdom, unite the world, and protect its inhabitants from the dark forces that threaten them.

The ESRB listing, which rates the game Teen for “fantasy”, “violence” and “mild blood”, includes the subtitle ‘Prince’s Edition’.

This would be the complete edition (also available on Steam) that includes all of the game’s DLC expansions, including ‘The Lair of the Lost Lord’ and ‘The Tale of a Timeless Tome’.

The first Ni No Kuni was a collaboration with Studio Ghibli and first on Nintendo DS exclusively for Japan in 2010. It later received an enhanced PS3 port released worldwide in 2013, with a Nintendo Switch version and remaster for PC and PS4 arriving in 2019.

Bandai Namco have a number of other RPGs set for release this year, including Scarlet Nexus, while Tales of Arise has next-gen versions confirmed for a September release.

Fans are however still most eager for news on Elden Ring, which had a trailer leak back in March.