‘Nier’ creator annouces odd mobile game where Sega has taken over the world

Yoko Taro, the creator of Nier and Drakengard, has confirmed his next project – an odd game that imagines Sega taking control of the world.

404 Game Re:Set – Error Game Reset is a free-to-play mobile game released in collaboration with Sega.

According to a press release, 404 Game Re:Set – Error Game Reset will see players “throw themselves into the battle against Sega to restore the twisted world” back to its original state.

Advertisement

Helping players in this mission are characters from Sega franchises such as Virtua Cop, After Burner, OutRun and Virtua Fighter. The catch? They’ve been reimagined as “beautiful [anime] girls to add colour to the story.”

Check out the launch trailer below:

404 Game Re:Set – Error Game Reset is due for release in spring 2023. It’s currently available for pre-registration on the Apple Store and Google Play Store, with “gems” available for those who pre-register.

In an interview with Famitsu, 404 Game Re:Set – Error Game Reset’s producer Gosuke Nakamura said the reimagined characters will hopefully resonate with a “younger generation”.

Advertisement

He also revealed that Taro got involved on the condition that he had free reign with Sega’s various IPs. Namamura agreed, before getting permission from Sega. “Yoko-san thought it would be more interesting to go all out and make Sega the big villain, rather than raving about the company. So, this project is set in the Sega dictatorship,” he added.

“This project is a very edgy and challenging title, that is both Yoko Taro-like and Sega-like,” continued Nakamua.

In other news, Motion Twin has confirmed a release date for the Castlevania-inspired downloadable content (DLC) for Dead Cells.

According to Evil Empire, the Return To Castlevania DLC is “our very own love letter to the granddad of Dead Cells”. The DLC will bring “two new biomes” to Dead Cells alongside classic Castlevania weapons, enemies and bosses.