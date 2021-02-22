Ninja shows off shiny variants of all three legendary birds in ‘Pokémon GO’

Popular streamer Ninja has reportedly caught shiny variants of the three Kanto region legendary birds during the recent Pokémon GO Tour raid.

The three Pokémon he captured were lighting-type Zapdos, ice-type Articuno, and fire-type Moltres. The Kanto region Tour raid concluded on Saturday night (February 20) and featured shiny versions of all 150 Pokémon from the region, including Mewtwo.

Check out Ninja’s shiny Pokémon below.

Advertisement

The tour also included a special Timed Research event, in which players could relive the original Pokémon Red and Green games, as they battled against iconic trainer characters from the original games.

A Special Research event was also available, where players had to complete event-exclusive tasks to earn rewards. Players who completed the challenging event were ultimately rewarded with the extremely rare Shiny Mew.

In other Pokémon news, it was announced earlier this month that this year’s Pokémon World Championships event would be postponed to next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Next year’s event will still honour players who’d been invited for both the 2020 and 2021 events. The planned 2022 event will also be an “expanded celebration of Pokémon competition”.

Advertisement

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the franchise, with the Pokémon Company announcing a year-long celebration with commemorative merchandise, and a collaboration with Katy Perry, among other surprises.

A remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl has also been rumoured to release this year, with Pokémon Centre speculating that an official announcement will be made this month. Plans for a remake of the game have not yet been confirmed.