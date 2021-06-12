Nintendo accidentally reveals ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Joy’

Nintendo has revealed the existence of strategy sequel Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope ahead of its rumored E3 appearance at the Ubisoft Forward event.

The sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has appeared apropos of nothing on Nintendo’s own site, available for wishlisting on Nintendo Switch.

The description of the game, titled Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope gives a few clues as to what players can expect from the upcoming game.

“Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions.”

In a change of scope from the previous game, Sparks Of Hope promises to let players “explore planets throughout the galaxy” in a potential homage to Wii release Super Mario Galaxy.

Sparks appear to be a new creature in the game, which players are tasked with rescuing, in order to be granted powers that will aid players in battle.

Teams will be formed of three heroes, from a roster of nine across the Super Mario and Rabbids franchise. As with the previous game, players will need to think strategically, use cover, and make use of the game’s team jump function to get the best of opponents.

The game is slated for release in 2022, but no further clarification is given. Fans can expect a full reveal during either the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12, or Nintendo’s E3 direct on June 15.

In other news, Mediatonic has revealed its latest crossover costume for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and it’s from NieR: Automata.

Already being dubbed as ‘2Bean‘ on the Internet, the costume comes to Fall Guys on June 18.