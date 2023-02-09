Nintendo has finally given ‘Advance Wars 1+2’ a new release date

Nintendo has finally announced Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp will be released this April.

The Nintendo Direct broadcast revealed last night (February 9) that the Nintendo Switch game will be released on April 21, according to EuroGamer.

The game was originally due to be released at the end of 2021, and was further delayed in 2022 due to “recent world events” likely to be referring to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advance Wars was a series of turn-based strategy games developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo for the Game Boy Advance. The reveal of a remake of both games came at Nintendo’s E3 presentation from June 2021, where it was said that the games have been “reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up” for the Switch.

The collection is made up of both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, where players control the Orange Star Army and command individual troop units with different abilities and specialities. A versus mode for up to four players will also be coming to the game with dozens of maps.

The new story campaigns are set to include a map-maker and online multiplayer mode.

The last Advance Wars game was released in 2008 with the Nintendo DS game Days Of Ruin.

“Your expertise is needed as you move land, air and naval units across the battlefield and unleash powerful CO abilities to turn the tide of battle,” read a press release. “Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace.”