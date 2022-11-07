Nintendo confirms an Indie World Showcase is coming this week

There’s an Indie World Showcase coming this week, courtesy of Nintendo.

Announced via Twitter, Nintendo has confirmed that the next Indie World Showcase will take place on Wednesday, November 9.

The showcase will feature roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch, and will start at 5pm GMT on November 9.

These indie-focused Showcases are not to be confused with the high-profile Nintendo Direct, which the publisher uses to show off some of the bigger-budget games coming to the Switch. The last Nintendo Direct featured updates about popular franchises such as Fire Emblem and Pikmin, as well as a long-awaited look at the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to the enormously popular and successful Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The focus is instead on smaller games, made by independent creators. For an idea of what to expect, the last Showcase (which took place back in May), provided information on around 20 games, four of which were surprise releases, with Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Mini Motorways, Soundfall and Opus: Echo of Starsong: Full Bloom Edition all releasing on the day of the showcase.

Tune in on Nov. 9 at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase featuring roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorld Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/l1oo184Kga — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 7, 2022

Elsewhere in that last Showcase, we got a look at the likes of strategy title Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (developed by Landfall), We Are OFK (developed by Team OFK), puzzler ElecHead (developed by NamaTakahashi) and life simulation video game Ooblets (developed by Glumberland).

