Nintendo Direct E3 2021 showcase date and time confirmed

Nintendo has announced the official date and time for its E3 2021 showcase, along with details on its Treehouse Live event.

The E3 2021 Nintendo Direct will begin on June 15 at 5pm BST, 9am PT, and 12pm EST and will run for approximately 40 minutes.

Nintendo has confirmed that the Direct will focus exclusively on Nintendo Switch software that will be releasing in 2021.

Advertisement

On the same day, Nintendo will also be holding a new Treehouse Live event that will consist of 3 hours of gameplay from mentioned Switch titles.

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT! Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021

Both E3 events will be held online for free and fans will be able to stream the showcase on Nintendo’s official website or the official Twitch and YouTube channel.

Recent rumours have suggested that Nintendo are ready to unveil the next upgraded Nintendo Switch console within the coming weeks. Further reports indicate that the device will be released later this year and will feature an OLED display and 4K resolution, although Nintendo has yet to confirm rumours.

One of Nintendo’s most anticipated titles, a sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was announced during E3 2019 and is expected to make an appearance during this year’s showcase.

Advertisement

During February 2021’s Nintendo Direct, which was celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Zelda franchise, Nintendo explained that there weren’t any new updates to share on the Breath of the Wild sequel.

As Nintendo has officially confirmed that this year’s showcase will focus on “software”, it’s unclear if the next Zelda game in the franchise will make an appearance however, fans are expecting new updates on the remaster of 2011 title The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

E3 2021 will kick off on June 12 and will run through to June 15. Companies such as Bandai Namco, Square Enix and more have been confirmed to make an appearance.