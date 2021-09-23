Nintendo Direct September 2021: How, when and where to watch

Nintendo has announced its next Nintendo Direct broadcast will air tonight – here’s how, when and where you can watch it.

The latest Nintendo Direct broadcast will air tonight – Thursday, September 23 – at 11 PM BST / 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET.

To watch the broadcast, you’ll be able to tune in to one of Nintendo’s official social media to watch live including its Twitch and YouTube channel.

The Direct will be running for approximately 40 minutes and will showcase new information mainly focusing on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2021

This means we’ll likely be getting a new look at the upcoming Metroid Dread, which is set to launch on October 8, as well as Shin Megami Tensei V which will release on November 11. Other games fans will get to see will most likely include Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and Super Mario Party Superstars.

The previous Nintendo Direct, which aired during E3 2021 on June 15, shared a brand new look at The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 with a brand new gameplay trailer. This is where the company also revealed Metroid Dread for the first time, the first 2D Metroid game in the series in 19 years.

It’s unclear whether or not Nintendo will show any more of its previously announced titles such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3, and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild sequel, so we’ll have to wait and see.

To get ready for the launch, here’s everything you need to know about Metroid Dread including release date, amiibo’s and more.